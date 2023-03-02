Online hoax leads to charges for Cape Breton teen

A Cape Breton teenager is facing a criminal charge related to online threats of a school shooting.

Cape Breton Regional Police arrested a 16-year-old on Wednesday after receiving a tip from an international police agency.

Interpol alerted CBRP about comments made on YouTube regarding potential plans for a school shooting that were connected to the IP address of an electronic device within their area.

A search warrant led to the seizure of electronic devices from a Dominion, N.S., home on Wednesday.

Police say the youth was arrested at the residence and remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre.

The teen is charged with an offence under Canada's Criminal Code called hoax regarding terrorist activity and breaching two previous court-imposed conditions related to the use of electronic devices.

Police say there is no legitimate threat to public safety at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

