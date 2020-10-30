School-connected case of COVID-19 reported outside Halifax

Nova Scotia has recorded its first COVID-19 case connected to a school outside of the Halifax area.

Northeast Kings Education Centre in Canning will be closed from Wednesday until Friday for cleaning and contact tracing, according to a news release from the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

The release did not say if the affected person is a student or a faculty member. The Health Department said the person was not in school Tuesday and is self-isolating.

Anyone who attended class with a confirmed case will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Potential exposure last week

A letter was sent to family members of students warning of potential exposure on Nov. 19 or Nov. 20. It said testing will be arranged for all close contacts once they have been identified.

The health authority said it is working closely with the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education and the school to ensure measures are put in place to protect students and staff.

While the school is closed for cleaning, students will be provided support for at-home learning.

No one at Northeast Kings Education Centre was available to speak to CBC News.

2 other school-based cases

On Nov. 16, the province announced its first two school-based cases of COVID-19, both in the Halifax area.

One case was reported at Auburn Drive High in Cole Harbour, while the other was reported at Graham Creighton Junior High in Cherry Brook.

Both schools remain closed for deep cleaning and are expected to reopen Dec. 7. Students have switched to online learning for the time being.

On Monday, the province announced it is purchasing 30,000 computers to help students with online learning.

