Many schools closed in N.S. as significant snowfall hits province

Many schools in Nova Scotia are closed Monday, thanks to a winter storm working its way across the province.

Classes have been cancelled for:

Halifax Regional Centre for Education.

Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education.

Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education.

South Shore Regional Centre for Education.

Strait Regional Centre for Education.

All Digby schools are closed in the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education.

Many French public schools are closed.

At the post-secondary level, Université Sainte-Anne's Halifax campus, NSCAD University, the University of King's College, Saint Mary's University, Mount Saint Vincent University, St. Francis Xavier University and Dalhousie University's Halifax and Truro campuses are closed. Most NSCC campuses are shut down for the day.

Vehicles are shown at the slushy Windsor Street exchange on Monday morning. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

At the Halifax airport, there are a few cancellations, but most arrivals and departures are on time.

Canada Post is warning there may be delays to mail delivery in the province. It has cancelled delivery for the day in Bridgewater and Kentville.

Power outages

Nova Scotia Power is reporting more than 4,400 customers do not have electricity, as of 10:30 a.m. AT, with most of the outages concentrated in the Dartmouth and Bridgewater areas.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says another five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected inland.

As the system continues to track eastward, the snow will taper off in the west this afternoon. Heavy snow mixing with rain and ice pellets will fall in the eastern mainland through to Cape Breton as the temperatures slowly rise this afternoon.

MORE TOP STORIES