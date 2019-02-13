Full list of storm school closures and cancellations across Nova Scotia
Snow, icy pellets and some freezing rain are creating poor road conditions
With snow-covered roads and high winds creating messy road conditions, most schools across Nova Scotia are closed and there's a slew of cancellations and delays at businesses and government offices.
The storm is disrupting travel, with most arriving and departing flights cancelled so far today at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport and the J.A. Douglas McCurdy Airport in Sydney. People are advised to check with their airlines.
The snow is shifting over to freezing rain and ice pellets, beginning in the southwest. CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said up to 10 centimetres of snow fell this morning in some parts of the mainland. More was expected this afternoon.
Winds are expected to gust up to 80 km/h in the Halifax region and stronger in other areas, creating poor visibility.
Ice pellets and freezing rain will continue through the afternoon with precipitation ending on the mainland by the evening.
Some Halifax transit buses are on a snow plan.
Watch the 11 a.m. forecast from CBC's Ryan Snoddon, Tina Simpkin and Jay Scotland.
School closures:
- Armbrae Academy
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education (formerly AVRSB)
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education (formerly CBVRSB)
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education (formerly CCRSB)
- Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP)
- Halifax Christian Academy
- Halifax Grammar School
- Halifax Independent School
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education (formerly HRSB)
- Landmark East School in Wolfville
- Newbridge Academy
- Sacred Heart School in Halifax
- Sandy Lake Academy
- Shambala School of Halifax
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education (formerly SSRSB)
- South Shore Waldorf School and Kindergarten
- Strait Regional Centre for Education (formerly SRSB)
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education (formerly Tri-County RSB)
University and college closures:
- Academy of Cosmetology
- Acadia University
- Atlantic School of Theology
- Cape Breton University (evening classes may go ahead)
- Dalhousie University - Studley and Carleton campuses (Agricultural campus in Truro is delayed opening)
- East Coast Language College
- ICT Northumberland College
- Halifax English School CLLC
- Univeristy of King's College
- Mount Saint Vincent University (online classes can continue)
- NSCAD University
- NSCC campuses
- Saint Mary's University
- St. Francis Xavier University closed until 5 p.m.
