School bus carrying kids hit by SUV on ramp to Highway 102

A school bus carrying students was hit on a ramp heading to Highway 102 in Bedford by an SUV that went through a red light Wednesday afternoon amid poor road conditions, according to Halifax Regional Police.

No one was injured in the two-vehicle collision. It happened at 2:20 p.m. on the ramp from Hammonds Plain Road.

Stephanie MacKinnon, a spokesperson with the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, said 31 students from Rocky Lake Junior High were taken home on another bus.

Const. John MacLeod said it didn't shut down the ramp and there was very little damage, if any, to the vehicles.

Police are advising people to drive cautiously. Snow has been falling across the municipality and is sticking to roads as the temperature drops, according to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snodden.

3:30 pm Update<br>Snow is now sticking to the roads across most of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Halifax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Halifax</a> region as a steady snow band tracks through the city. <br>More to snow come over the next few hours. <br>It's going to be a snowy & slick commute home. <br>Stay safe out there.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nswx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nswx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCHfxTraffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCHfxTraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/Tm9eC4KXhH">pic.twitter.com/Tm9eC4KXhH</a> —@ryansnoddon

