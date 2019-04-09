No injuries after school bus rear-ended in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

A Halifax school bus carrying 21 children was rear-ended Monday morning by another vehicle in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP were called to St. George Blvd at 7:30 a.m.

No one was injured in the school bus or the Jeep Cherokee which struck the back of the bus, police said.

The bus was stopped at a designated school bus stop with its lights and stop sign activated, according to a preliminary investigation by police.

The Jeep had been travelling behind the bus, did not stop in time in time and hit the back of the bus.

The driver of the Jeep received a summary offence ticket.

RCMP say drivers must stop when they approach a school bus with its red lights flashing and stay stopped until the lights are off.

Failure to do so can mean a first offense fine of $410 and six points on a licence.

