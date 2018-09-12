School bus on its side after crash on Old Sambro Road

A school bus has gone off the road and is on its side on Old Sambro Road in Harrietsfield, outside of Halifax, after a single vehicle crash this morning.

Const. John MacLeod, public information officer for Halifax Regional Police, said there were passengers on the bus but no one was injured.

Old Sambro Road is closed from Club Road to Whitehead Road (in red) until further notice. (Google maps)

He said at 8:40 a.m. that the crash had just happened and he didn't know the age of the passengers on board the bus.

Old Sambro Road remains closed in both directions between Club Road and Whitehead Road until further notice.

"We're just asking that if folks would avoid the area, it would probably help them to avoid delays this morning on their way to work," said MacLeod.