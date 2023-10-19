School bus drivers badly needed in Annapolis Valley

The Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education (AVRCE) has cancelled hundreds of school bus trips since classes began in September because it doesn't have enough drivers.

"We are experiencing a staffing shortage, particularly for spare bus drivers who cover routes when regular drivers are away due to illness or have scheduled leave for appointments," said Kristen Loyst, a communications officer with AVRCE, via email. "We also have vacancies in permanent bus driver positions."

AVRCE is currently advertising for bus drivers and is taking on new employees as quickly as possible. Loyst said in the meantime, all staff with appropriate qualifications are covering bus routes and officials are also reconfiguring routes and having drivers cover additional routes whenever possible.

"We've had to cancel on average nine to 13 routes a day in order to get children to school," said Cindy Courtney, an AVRCE school bus driver in Annapolis County and president of CUPE local 3876.

In some instances drivers are asked to do extra runs or double up on routes by picking up younger students and high school students in one trip, but making that work is difficult.

Bus drivers have been hearing from parents about the issues they face when they receive a last minute route cancellation.

"The board is trying to get the notifications out the night before so parents can be more prepared but often that doesn't happen," said Courtney.

"If you have a driver that calls in the morning and says they can't drive, then the panic button is pushed because there are very few spares that can take over that run."

Cindy Courtney, the president of CUPE local 3876, is pictured letting a student onto her bus in Annapolis County. (Kristin Longmire)

But hiring more drivers isn't simple because the hours bus drivers work are unlike most jobs. Drivers usually work a five-hour split shift with two and a half hours in the morning and another two and a half in the afternoon. Finding another part time job that fits around those hours is difficult.

Bus drivers must also complete criminal record and child abuse registry checks and driving tests. Until recently, it would cost a driver about $250 to pay for training and all other steps needed to begin work, but AVRCE is now covering those costs to entice more applicants.

"Everybody is pulling their socks up but we are still behind," said Dawn Wenzel, a school bus driver in western Kings County. "Most of the drivers are adding in routes and doing extra runs to try and help out where they can."

But combining runs means some kids may be getting to school late and some may miss the bus because pickup times are slightly different.

"There are a lot of things being done to try and improve things," said Wenzel, who has been a school bus driver for eight years.

"The bottom line is a bus is the safest place for kids to get to and from school and I just hope we can find more people that want to come out and join our team."

