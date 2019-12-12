School bus driver charged after pedestrian hit in crosswalk

Halifax Regional Police have charged a school bus driver after a pedestrian was hit in a marked crosswalk Thursday morning.

In an email, police spokesperson Cst. John MacLeod said officers responded to the collision at the corner of Larry Uteck Boulevard and Southgate Drive around 8 a.m.

He said the 25-year-old man driving the school bus struck the woman while he turned left onto Southgate Drive. The woman was in a marked crosswalk.

MacLeod said the bus wasn't carrying students at the time and the 22-year-old woman was treated at the scene by paramedics.

He said the driver was issued summary offence tickets for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and for driving with a windshield obstructed by frost.

