Students, driver suffer minor injuries in Fall River school bus crash

Four people have been treated for minor injuries after a school bus slid off a road in Fall River, N.S., Thursday morning. The RCMP say the bus was carrying 23 students when the driver went off the road around 8:50 a.m.

Three students and the driver were treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed for a short time as police investigated.

 

