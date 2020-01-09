Students, driver suffer minor injuries in Fall River school bus crash
Four people have been treated for minor injuries after a school bus slid off a road in Fall River, N.S., Thursday morning. The RCMP say the bus was carrying 23 students when the driver went off the road around 8:50 a.m.
The bus was carrying 24 people when it left the road
Three students and the driver were treated for minor injuries.
The road was closed for a short time as police investigated.
