Students say school bus hopped curb, clipped Dartmouth home

A school bus company in Halifax that's been under fire this fall for fleet shortages and delays in picking up students is facing more criticism, this time after reports that a bus carrying school children jumped a curb and clipped a house.

Anthony Sepa, whose 10-year-old son was on the bus contracted by Stock Transportation, said the alleged incident happened Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. on North Street in Dartmouth.

"He [the driver] had gone up on a curb and scraped the side of a house, hit a side of a house and then continued on, got out, said there was no damage and drove off," said Sepa.

Sepa said he went to the area to take a look after his son told him what happened and discovered that a corner section of wooden shingles had been torn off the home at 28 North Street.

Tanya Mailhot had a similar conversation with her children, aged seven and 10, who were also on the bus and headed to Shannon Park Elementary.

"They said it very nonchalantly. There was just a big bump and some of the older kids I guess that were on the bus were doing a little bit of cursing," she said.

Children on the bus said it appeared as if the bus driver was lost when he went down North Street in Dartmouth. (Shutterstock)

Mailhot's children told her it seemed like the bus driver was lost and took a wrong turn.

"He got himself down a street that he couldn't get out of knowing the length of the bus."

Neither Sepa nor Mailhot were contacted afterward by the school or Stock Transportation. In fact, Sepa said neither the school nor Stock Transportation were even aware of the alleged incident until he called to report it. ​

Sepa said he wants to know what happened.

"Why did it strike a building?" he said. "It could be anything from they were just inexperienced about the size of the bus and how the bus takes the turn to that they were somehow impaired and were driving."

The owner of 28 North Street said that the damage isn't extensive and can be easily fixed with spare shingles and paint in his basement. (Steven Berry/CBC )

The Halifax Centre for Education said it has asked Stock to look into what happened, as well.

In an emailed statement, Stock Transportation said the safety of students is its top priority, that it takes the matter very seriously, and is conducting a thorough investigation. It did not elaborate or say what, if any, repercussions the driver could face.

Sepa also received a call from Stock on Thursday morning saying an investigation was underway. But without further answers, Sepa said he doesn't feel safe putting his son on the bus, so he's been driving him to school.

"I think most people who drive have been in an accident, I think most people who drive have made a mistake," he said. "But the problem is I'm now in the dark as to why the mistake was made and what is being done to investigate it."

The alleged incident has also left Mailhot feeling uneasy.

As soon as there is any kind of accident involving a bus full of children, the bus driver should notify the administration at Stock Transportation so that parents can be told immediately, she said.

"[I've] lost all confidence in Stock Transportation and busing resources to get the kids to school safely," said Mailhot. "I'm trying to come up with other ways to get the kids to school until we can get this resolved."

North Street has a very sharp turn and can be hard to manoeuvre vehicles down, especially larger vehicles. (Steven Berry/CBC)

Meanwhile, the homeowners at 28 North Street told CBC News that as of Thursday night, they had not been contacted by either Stock Transportation or the Halifax Centre for Education.

The couple was not home Tuesday morning and could not say for sure what caused the damage, but they intended to repair it shortly with some spare shingles and a coat of paint.

It's been a difficult fall for Stock Transportation.

The school year got off to the wrong start when the company's online scheduling system wouldn't load properly the day before classes resumed.

Days later, Nova Scotia's education minister announced an internal review of the province's school bus system after more than 100 students at a Bedford elementary school were left stranded.

The province later said it would lease an extra 37 buses after a higher than expected demand for bus service led to delays.