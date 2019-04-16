Impaired driver arrested after crashing into school bus in Digby County

A man was arrested for impaired driving after his car collided with a school bus in Digby County on Monday.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 1 in Grosse Coques, about 20 minutes north of Meteghan. The bus had stopped and its red lights were flashing while students were getting off the bus, RCMP said in a news release.

A small car struck the school bus from behind while it was stopped and the car was heavily damaged, police said. No one was hurt.

Police were called to the scene and noticed signs of alcohol impairment on the 71-year-old male driver from Grosses Coques. The driver was arrested and taken to the RCMP detachment in Meteghan for a breath test. His blood alcohol level was found to be nearly three times the limit.

The driver was held in custody until he was sober then released. Police say the investigation is ongoing and the driver is scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court in June.

