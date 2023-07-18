Content
Skip to Main Content
Accessibility Help
Menu
When search suggestions are available use up and down arrows to review and enter to select.
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
Climate
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
Opinion
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
About CBC News
Being Black in Canada
More
Scenes from the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax | CBC News Loaded
Nova Scotia
Scenes from the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax
The games mix Indigenous culture with sporting events, and bring together 5,000 athletes, coaches and mission staff from 750 First Nations across the continent.
Games kicked off on Sunday, welcoming thousands from across Turtle Island
Posted: Jul 18, 2023 6:43 AM EDT | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications
|
Submit a news tip
|
Report error
now