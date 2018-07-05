After announcing an indefinite closure due to a dispute over a government clause, the Bangor Sawmill Museum in Meteghan River, N.S., has opened its doors for the summer.

Gerald Comeau, one of the museum's directors, said three donors reached out shortly after the museum announced in June that it would not open this year.

The donors are from Winnipeg, Calgary and Windsor, Ont.

Last month, the museum's directors said they couldn't support a new clause in the Canada Summer Jobs program, which needed to be accepted in order to get the grant money required to operate the museum.

The clause is an affirmation that any group receiving funding must support individual rights. It has been called the abortion clause since it includes language about reproductive rights.

Comeau, a former Progressive Conservative MP and a retired senator, said all three donors disagreed with the government "dictating" to a non-profit organization what its beliefs should be.

"Their motivation was quite straightforward," he said. "They didn't think the [clause] was right."

All museum employees other than the summer student are volunteers. Some have worked there for 25 years. (Bangor Sawmill Museum)

Bob Dick, one of the donors, said he has no connection to the mill or the surrounding area. But he was bothered by the reasons it had to close.

Dick, who works in affordable housing for women in Winnipeg, said he thought the government's decision to ask the museum board to sign on in support of the clause was wrong.

He said his decision to help the museum had nothing to do with his beliefs surrounding the clause, but had to do with what he considers an abuse of power.

"It was the whole scenario of being forced is what bothered me," said Dick. "They were putting them into a corner."

Dick also said he didn't think it was fair that a summer student would be left without a job.

Christian Comeau will work at the Bangor Sawmill Museum until September. (Submitted by Christian Comeau)

Christian Comeau, 14, is a local high school student who has been hired to work at the museum this summer. He is not related to Gerald Comeau.

He said he has nostalgic ties to the mill. He used to visit with his grandmother.

"It feels amazing," said Christian Comeau. "It brings back my memories of when I was a kid when I'd come here and just watch people work."

This will be his first job and he'll be employed until the start of September.

The sawmill in Meteghan River, N.S. (Bangor Sawmill Museum)

Larry Peach, tourism manager for the Municipality of the District of Clare, said he is pleased to learn the the mill has reopened.

Peach said the museum "just makes us stronger in terms of our tourism offering as a destination."

The museum opened last week. Gerald Comeau said the donations have put them in a position to open next season as well.