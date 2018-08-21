Saudi medical residents at Dalhousie University get to stay a bit longer

The deadline for Saudi medical residents at Dalhousie University to leave Canada has been extended.

Because of a diplomatic spat with Ottawa, medical residents from Saudi Arabia were told they had to leave Canada by Aug. 31.

But on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Dalhousie said the Saudi Cultural Bureau informed the university the deadline to leave has been extended to Sept. 22.

Students who have been affected have been notified of the change, the university confirmed.

There are 59 Saudis completing their residency in Nova Scotia through Dalhousie.

Nova Scotia hospitals have been preparing for the loss of Saudi medical residents, which could delay surgeries.

Saudi students in Halifax have been scrambling to prepare for the journey back home.

A local mosque held a yard sale more than a week ago so Saudi students could sell things like cars and household items.

