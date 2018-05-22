DFO will soon use satellites to fight illegal fishing worldwide

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans will soon be able to find boats on the water almost anywhere in the world with pinpoint accuracy, thanks to a new satellite system put into orbit back in June.

The technology will help fight the growing worldwide problem of illegal fishing.

"We're talking about areas that are potentially hundreds of miles away from land," said Sean Wheeler, a senior program officer for DFO's international conservation and protection program.

"These are areas that are vulnerable to exploitation because there's a lack of traditional resources like patrol vessels and airplanes, so that's where technology needs to come into play, to support our ability to detect and respond to illegal fishing."

If the satellites spot something suspicious on the water, DFO can use that information and other data to decide if they need to send out patrols.

Sean Wheeler is a senior program officer for DFO’s conservation protection international program. (Department of Fisheries and Oceans)

It could also save the department money since they won't have to send out expensive boats or planes to patrol areas where there aren't any vessels.

The information from the satellites will also be shared with other nations to help them cut down on illegal fishing in their waters, which is especially important in small or developing nations that don't have a lot of resources to fight illegal fishing, said Wheeler.

"Our oceans are all connected and illegal fishing and the impacts it can have in one area of the Pacific or the Atlantic could affect our own stocks, so there is a Canadian element here to protect our own stocks," he said.

Soon after the satellites were launched, the Canadian Space Agency started receiving data from them, says Wheeler. It will be another few weeks before DFO begins to get the information it wants from the satellites. (Canadian Space Agency/SpaceX)

Illegal fishing is a blanket term covering a wide range of illegal activities, including overfishing, disregarding conservation regulations, fishing in restricted areas, underreporting a catch and fishing out of season.

Worldwide, illegal fishing hurts conservation efforts and sucks money from the global economy.

Wheeler said the value is pegged at $10 billion US to $26 billion US worldwide, while the estimated quantity is 26 million tonnes of fish.

Back in May, the three satellites were placed inside the rocket fairing, more commonly known as the nose cone of the rocket. (Canadian Space Agency/MDA a Maxar Company)

Canada has been monitoring oceans from space for years, but the satellites used in the past had a hard time tracking the movement of vessels.

The new government-owned $1.2-billion RADARSAT Constellation system will change that. The system is made up of three identical satellites, which will pass over the Earth more frequently, providing a more accurate picture of what's happening on the water, said Wheeler.

This SpaceX rocket took Canada's RADARSAT Constellation Mission satellites into space. It launched from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on June 12. (Canadian Space Agency/SpaceX)

The Canadian Space Agency operates the satellites and helps disseminate the information they collect.

The satellites have the capacity to view over 90 per cent of the earth's surface every 24 hours, excluding the South Pole, according to the space agency's website.

The website also says the satellites are equipped with an automated identification system for ships, which can be used by itself or along with radar, to improve the detection and tracking of vessels.

Two of the RADARSAT Constellation spacecraft are prepared for vibration testing in the MDA facilities in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que. The RADARSAT Constellation is Canada’s new generation of Earth observation satellites. (Canadian Space Agency)

But detecting boats and ships is just one of the many uses for the new constellation system. It will also be used for ecosystem monitoring, climate change monitoring, agriculture and aid in disaster relief efforts.

The trio of satellites were launched June 12 and have already started to send back data to the Canadian Space Agency. Wheeler said the agency is still running tests on the system and expects that DFO will start receiving data from the satellites in the fall.

"This puts Canada in a position of being able to support partners around the world with the challenge of illegal fishing and I think that's quite a critical mission for our department and for Canada," said Wheeler.

