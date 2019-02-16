He feared a blocked shot would end his hockey career, now he's back and thriving

Samuel Dubé had played just two games for the Halifax Mooseheads when he thought he might never play hockey again.

The 16-year-old forward was the team's first-round pick in last year's entry draft and had come from Europe to suit up for the Moose. During his second game of the regular season in late September, Dubé blocked a shot with his ankle.

"I've blocked many shots in my life, but this felt different," he said.

In the days that followed, he noticed cramping in his calf. After a visit to the hospital, he was diagnosed with a blood clot, which was behind one of his knees and stemmed from the blocked shot.

Doctors told him it would take three months to heal and he'd have to take blood thinners, but Dubé would be able to play again. He was allowed to practise with the team while he healed, but only on a non-contact basis.

"Those were probably the toughest three months of my life," said Dubé.

Samuel Dubé's father, Yanick Dubé, played professional hockey in Europe and is shown in a Jan. 7, 2007, game in Dusseldorf, Germany, when he (right) suited up for the Augsburger Panther. (Bongarts/Getty Images)

Cam Russell, the general manager of the Mooseheads, is a former NHL player. It was the first time he'd come across somebody getting a blood clot from blocking a shot.

"Typically, when you think of a player blocking shots, you think of a broken foot or a bad bruise or something like that," said Russell.

The lesson learned

Dubé said the ordeal hasn't left him afraid of blocking shots, but he did learn something from his ordeal.

"I'm going to see a doctor after every game if I block a shot," he said.

Russell said one of the challenges of being out of a lineup beginning early in a season is when the player returns, the other players are hitting their strides.

Dubé returned to the lineup in early January.

🚨1st for <a href="https://twitter.com/Samuel_Dube_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Samuel_Dube_</a> 🚨7:40 1st period<br>🍎Parent, Getson<br>Soak it in Sam! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoMooseGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoMooseGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/0kS4Eg40rR">pic.twitter.com/0kS4Eg40rR</a> —@HFXMooseheads

After scoring his first goal, he pumped his fist and threw himself into the boards, showing off an extra bit of adrenaline sparked by the joy of once again being able to play.

Russell said Dubé hasn't looked out of place.

Fitting right in

"It hasn't slowed him down and it hasn't made him wary of going to the corners," he said. "He plays the game very hard."

Dubé grew up in Europe because his father, a Quebecer named Yanick Dubé, played professional hockey in Germany and Switzerland after some time spent in the AHL. His AHL time included playing for the Prince Edward Island Senators, according to hockeydb.com.

Samuel Dubé's journey to Halifax came in part through Konrad Abeltshauser, a professional German hockey player who also has a connection to the Mooseheads. Abeltshauser played for the team for four seasons, which culminated with the team's 2013 Memorial Cup victory. Abeltshauser is from Bad Tölz, the same town Dubé grew up in.

"I had a good talk with him," said Dubé. "He said it was a great organization and they treat you like pros."

Konrad Abeltshauser (right) of Germany challenges Oliver Ekman Larsson of Sweden for the puck during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between Germany and Sweden on May 6, 2017, in Cologne, Germany. Abeltshauser, a former Moosehead, recommended that Dubé play junior hockey in Halifax. (Getty Images)

Besides the glowing recommendation from Abeltshauser, Dubé also wanted to play for the team because they'll be competing in this year's Memorial Cup.

As the host city for the national championship, Halifax is guaranteed a berth in the four-team tournament that pits the winners from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League against each other.

The tournament will be a great showcase for his talents and help him with his goal of one day making the NHL.

"It's an unreal opportunity," said Dubé. "It's once in a lifetime."

