Salvation Army bringing its food bank to people stuck home during pandemic

The Salvation Army has added a home-delivery service to its food banks across the Maritimes to get critical supplies to people stuck at home.

Jamie Locke, a Halifax-based captain in the Salvation Army, said many of the people who most need its food bank were scared to come in for help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are transportation issues for some," he said Monday. "Some people are fearful of leaving their homes, or they're practising self-isolation and weren't able to come out to the food bank. We decided we could simply offer home delivery of the food bank."

People in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island can call their nearest Salvation Army , place an order and wait for the items to be delivered. Some people are instead being given a gift voucher to use at a local grocery store.

Volunteers and staff with the Salvation Army are making sure the food banks help those who need it. (Jamie Locke)

Locke said there was a decrease in the demand in the early days of the pandemic.

"People weren't reaching out," he said. "I think that had a lot to do with the physical distancing guidelines and people staying at home.

"But now, we're hearing more that people are facing financial challenges due to unemployment, or whatever that might be. We're starting to see an uptick in people coming to us and asking for help."

The program is run by staff and volunteers from the Salvation Army. The people delivering the goods have been trained to limit the risk of spreading the virus, Locke said, praising those who are helping directly and through donations.

"We are so grateful for the support that is coming our way," he said. "Every little bit helps, every little bit counts, and it's making a huge difference in the lives of the people who need the help the most during the pandemic."

'It helps everyone out'

Jessica Schrader lives with her family in Dartmouth, N.S., and turns to the Salvation Army food bank in lean times.

"It means a lot," she said Monday. "It helps everyone out, especially during the time we're going through right now."

She and her husband have four children aged 10 and younger. They've been able to get out for supplies, but she says knowing the charity can deliver things like baby formula, toilet paper and food eases her mind.

Karen Theriault, spokesperson for Feed Nova Scotia, said their food banks remain open and most people are able to safely visit the sites.

"Some of these food banks have introduced a home-delivery service," she said. "We're seeing that mostly in smaller communities."

