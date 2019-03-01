Saltwire newspaper publisher to sell 10 buildings in Atlantic Canada

The company that owns some 35 daily and weekly newspapers in Atlantic Canada is selling 10 of its buildings.

The affected properties, currently owned by Saltwire Network, are located in Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and Newfoundland.

They include buildings that house the Cape Breton Post in Sydney, N.S., and the Guardian in P.E.I.

Saltwire said previous closures of publications have left certain buildings empty and others with vacant space.

The newspaper publisher said no jobs will be lost due to the property sales.

Pauline Dakin, an assistant journalism professor at the University of King's College in Halifax, said the property sales are a sign of an industry facing financial hardship.

"I think newspapers everywhere are struggling," said Dakin. "And so I think newspapers are looking for ways to save money to focus their resources on their core business, which is producing news."

In Halifax, Saltwire already leases the building where the Halifax Chronicle Herald is based.

MORE TOP STORIES