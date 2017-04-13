Saltwire Network websites offline amid server issue

The largest newspaper publishing company in Atlantic Canada, Saltwire Network, is having widespread server issues resulting in their news websites being unavailable.

Saltwire Network owns newspapers throughout the region including the Chronicle Herald and Cape Breton Post in Nova Scotia, The Guardian in P.E.I., the St. John's Telegram in Newfoundland, and the Sackville Tribune-Post in New Brunswick.

"A process that updates 'certificates' failed to run this morning causing an error," Ian Scott, chief operating officer and executive vice president of Saltwire Network, told CBC News in an email.

CNN is reporting an internet service, Cloudflare, that keeps websites up and running is down, affecting dozens of other websites. But Scott said it's unclear if the Saltwire server issues are related to that.

He said the server issues should be fixed shortly.

This message appears when trying to access the Cape Breton Post website. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

