Saltwire Network websites offline amid server issue
Company exec says issues expected to be resolved shortly
The largest newspaper publishing company in Atlantic Canada, Saltwire Network, is having widespread server issues resulting in their news websites being unavailable.
Saltwire Network owns newspapers throughout the region including the Chronicle Herald and Cape Breton Post in Nova Scotia, The Guardian in P.E.I., the St. John's Telegram in Newfoundland, and the Sackville Tribune-Post in New Brunswick.
"A process that updates 'certificates' failed to run this morning causing an error," Ian Scott, chief operating officer and executive vice president of Saltwire Network, told CBC News in an email.
CNN is reporting an internet service, Cloudflare, that keeps websites up and running is down, affecting dozens of other websites. But Scott said it's unclear if the Saltwire server issues are related to that.
He said the server issues should be fixed shortly.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.