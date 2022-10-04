Saltwire Network is ending the Monday print edition for four Atlantic Canada newspapers.

The Chronicle Herald in Halifax, The Cape Breton Post in Sydney, N.S., The Guardian in Charlottetown and The Telegram in St. John's will no longer have a Monday print edition.

The media company cites increasing inflation on print operations and rising fuel costs as some of the factors in the decision.

Chief operating officer Ian Scott said in a statement on Monday, the media company was "responding to the market demand for how and where people want to see their content."

Scott added that the move will lower costs for the company, but will not affect staffing at the four newsrooms.

Saltwire says the decision will take effect on Oct. 17, but there will not be a print publication on Thanksgiving Monday, as usual.

