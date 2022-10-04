Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saltwire Network ending Monday print edition for 4 Atlantic Canada newspapers

The Chronicle Herald in Halifax, The Cape Breton Post in Sydney, N.S., The Guardian in Charlottetown and The Telegram in St. John's will no longer have a Monday print edition.

Chief operating officer cites high costs of printing, transportation and delivery as reasons for the move

The Chronicle Herald is one of the four publications losing its Monday print edition, along with The Cape Breton Post, The Guardian and The Telegram. (Rachel Ward/CBC)

Saltwire Network is ending the Monday print edition for four Atlantic Canada newspapers.

The media company cites increasing inflation on print operations and rising fuel costs as some of the factors in the decision.

Chief operating officer Ian Scott said in a statement on Monday, the media company was "responding to the market demand for how and where people want to see their content."

Scott added that the move will lower costs for the company, but will not affect staffing at the four newsrooms.

Saltwire says the decision will take effect on Oct. 17, but there will not be a print publication on Thanksgiving Monday, as usual.

