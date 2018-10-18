Customer traffic still heavy at Nova Scotia marijuana outlets

Business continued to boom at marijuana outlets throughout Nova Scotia on Thursday, the second day of nationwide legalization.

Lineups were still common at a number of Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. stores that sell cannabis products, said spokesperson Beverley Ware.

"Business continues to be extremely busy for us today. On Clyde Street and Sydney River, in particular, we've pretty much consistently seen long lineups outside our stores, maybe not quite to the same degree as yesterday," she said.

"The lineups that go outside the stores, they tend to be at the larger stores, such as Downsview in Lower Sackville, Portand Street in Dartmouth and Joseph Howe. However, these lines are tending to fluctuate, they're not as consistently as long as they were yesterday."

NSLC could not provide any figures for sales Thursday as it did for Wednesday, the first day of legalization.

"Provincewide, we conducted 12,810 transactions totalling just over $660,000 in sales. Of that, almost $47,000 of sales were online," the corporation said in a news release about Wednesday's launch.

Those transactions, spread over the 12 outlets that sell cannabis products in the province, works out to be an average of $55,000 per store.

That has caused some supply issues, Ware said.

NSLC outlets have sold out of oils and capsules, and small packages of cannabis and pre-rolled joints are in limited supply, she said, adding more inventory is expected soon.