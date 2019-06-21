Salam Shuhait
Latest from Salam Shuhait
Man, 29, faces dangerous driving charges in Hants County
A 29-year-old man faces multiple charges after the vehicle he was driving side swiped an RCMP vehicle and almost hit an officer in Upper Nine Mile River, N.S., on Tuesday night.
Canada -Nova Scotia |
A brass lipstick tube creates a Cape Sable Island mystery
A decades-old tube of lipstick has been found on a beach and the woman who discovered it wants to know more about it.
Canada -Nova Scotia |
French ambassador learns of Notre-Dame fire during Halifax visit
Kareen Rispal was in Halifax on Monday when her phone lit up with messages from friends, and she looked down in disbelief at the images of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris burning.
Canada -Nova Scotia |