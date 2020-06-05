Saint Mary's University moves fall semester online

Saint Mary's University in Halifax will shift classes online this fall due to COVID-19 restrictions, a move that follows many other Nova Scotia universities.

A statement on Friday from Dr. Robert Summerby-Murray, the university's president, announced the school would transition to online courses and programs for the fall semester.

"The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff is paramount," Summerby-Murray said in the release.

"Our decision ensures that all Saint Mary's students can start or continue their studies confidently and without interruption, no matter where they are in the world."

The release also said SMU is providing more than $1.5 million in additional student financial support for the upcoming year, and "working closely" with the Saint Mary's University Students' Association to understand student needs.

They are also launching Jump Start 2020, a program of online meetings and webinars, allowing students to meet instructors, academic staff and fellow students before the fall semester begins.

While all academic courses and programs will be offered online, the university said it would support opportunities for in-person, on-campus participation in "enriched learning and student life activities" in a safe environment.

What other universities are doing

Other Halifax institutions — Mount Saint Vincent University, University of King's College and Dalhousie University — have already announced the move to online classes this fall.

But at Dalhousie, some programs like medicine, dentistry and agriculture will be offered in-person, but in an environment that abides by Nova Scotia's public health protocols.

NSCAD University has also said they will be delivering courses through "predominantly" online modes.

Elsewhere in the province, Cape Breton University will offer all of its classes online this fall, while Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., is looking to develop a "hybrid plan" of both in-person classes and virtual ones.

