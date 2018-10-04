Final arguments expected next week in sex assault trial of ex-SMU groundskeeper

Final arguments will be heard next Friday in the second sexual assault trial of a former groundskeeper at Saint Mary's University in Halifax.

Matthew Percy is accused of sexually assaulting a women in a campus dorm room in September 2017. She is one of four women to make similar allegations against Percy, who was acquitted of several charges in August after his first trial.

Percy, 35, finished testifying in his own defence Tuesday, but the Crown requested permission to call rebuttal evidence, saying some of his testimony was untrue.

Judge Elizabeth Buckle ruled Thursday the Crown could only call very limited evidence about the amount of alcohol Percy may have consumed on the night in question.

After Buckle's ruling, Percy huddled with his lawyer outside court. The two lawyers then consulted before agreeing to enter a statement that said Percy consumed one beer before heading to the bar district in downtown Halifax. He had previously testified that he consumed three glasses of wine.

Third trial coming

Lawyers are expected to appear in Nova Scotia Supreme Court next Thursday to set dates for Percy's third trial on sexual assault allegations.

That trial was initially supposed to start next week in provincial court, but the matter was delayed when Percy changed his mind about what level of court he wanted to hear the case.

The Court of Appeal is also being asked to take a look at the first set of allegations against Percy.

A provincial court judge found Percy not guilty in August of sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance and voyeurism stemming from a Sept. 3, 2017 incident involving a young woman who was a student at Saint Mary's.

The Crown is appealing, arguing the judge in that trial was wrong not to allow similar fact evidence from this case.

In both incidents, Percy used his cellphone to record video of his sexual encounters.

The first trial judge refused to accept that as similar fact evidence. In its notice of appeal, the Crown argues the first trial judge also failed to properly assess the issue of consent.

In both cases, Percy has argued the sex was consensual. Both complainants have said it was not.

Tractor trouble

Percy has not worked at Saint Mary's since his arrest but his presence is still being felt on campus.

According to police, the complainant in the current trial, along with other women who attend Saint Mary's, have complained the lawn tractor Percy rode as he tended to the university grounds is a trigger that causes them anxiety whenever they see it on campus.

While Percy is no longer riding it, the small tractor is a constant presence on SMU's grounds in south-end Halifax.

In an effort to ease anxiety among the women, the university has had the tractor repainted.

Instead of the bright green that is the typical colour for such vehicles, it is now white.

Saint Mary's University staff repainted the tractor that Matthew Percy rode when he was the school's groundskeeper. (CBC)

