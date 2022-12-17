Saint John player suspended for violating QMJHL anti-discrimination policy

Saint John Sea Dogs forward Brady Burns has been suspended for five games for violating the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's anti-discrimination policy.

The league announced the suspension on Saturday.

According to a notice on the league website, the suspension is for "inappropriate language" used on Friday night against the Cape Breton Eagles.

The league offered no other details.

According to the game report, Burns received a game misconduct penalty at the end of the third period for "discriminatory taunts, gestures and slurs."

The QMJHL's policy is spelled out on its website.

It says the league "is committed to provide a sound environment in which every person participating [in] the activities and operations of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is treated with respect and dignity."

It goes on to say the league "entirely subscribes to these fundamental values under which every person has a right to a full and equal recognition and exercise of his human rights and freedoms without distinction, exclusion or preference based on race, sex, colour, religion, language, ethnic or national origin, sexual orientation, handicap, status or social condition."

It says no discrimination will be tolerated.

Burns, from Port Williams, N.S., was the first star of Friday's 4-3 win over the Eagles in Saint John. He had the winning goal — his second goal of the game — with 1:23 remaining in the third period and had three points overall.

Burns, 20, is in his fifth season with the Sea Dogs and has 19 goals and 14 assists in 28 games. He was a member of the Sea Dogs team that won the Memorial Cup last season.

MORE TOP STORIES