'Pretty discouraging': Looters ransack sailboat that ran aground off Lunenburg
'I think it's way more heartbreaking to see that kind of behaviour in these conditions than the accident'
Crew from a sailboat that ran aground early Wednesday morning off Lunenburg got another blow when they returned to the site to clean up waste and collect any salvageable items on Friday.
Looters had ransacked the boat, stripping even ropes and shackles from the damaged vessel.
'I think it's way more heartbreaking to see that kind of behaviour in these conditions than the accident'," said Maxime Grimard, skipper of the Esprit de Corps IV.
"On top of that kind of trauma, you come back and your boat's been looted. So that's that's pretty discouraging."
The 19½-metre sailboat ran aground on Cross Island in high winds and rough water after a sail went overboard and was caught in the boat's propeller.
Thieves stole safety equipment, a life-raft, harnesses, shackles, ropes, "anything of value," as well as leaving the vessel's boom unsecured and flapping, he said.
"It's not just about getting valuables from a boat, it's also making it more complicated for us to co-ordinate the salvage of the boat," Grimard said.
"We wanted to bring more stability to the boat itself itself ... we were hoping to use some of the ropes that were onboard as well. So I mean it's not just about the valuables. It's really about making all this more complicated in this situation, which is already complicated."
While the vessel's insurer is sorting out losses, Grimard and others are keeping an eye on social media sites that deal with resale items, where the stolen gear might be advertised.
Grimard speculated that the person or persons involved would know coastline and have a "strong, powerful" boat as well as knowledge of what would be worth taking such as hardware like shackles and blocks.
"There's not really something we can do in terms of legal action. We can't really call the police for that kind of thing. We just have to be very careful about what do we see and we are actually hoping for solidarity from the people around the [Mahone] bay," he said.
"We're keeping our chin up. We have lots of support here from the locals from all backgrounds."
Most of the crew is from Quebec. They were sailing to Canada from Bermuda.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.