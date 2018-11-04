Sailboat goes up in flames in Lunenburg after rope fuses to power line

A 40-foot wooden sailboat named Candle Wind is damaged after one of the boat's lines came in contact with a power line on Saturday night in Lunenburg, N.S.

The Lunenburg fire department was called to a report of an electrical fire at the shipyard area of Lunenburg Foundry on Burma Road, where some boats are stored on cradles for winter.

The boat's mast line was lose during a windstorm and fused to a power line, said Dave Robb, deputy chief of the Lunenburg department.

"A tremendous amount of electricity coursed through one of the boats down there, which consequently set it on fire," said Robb.

"The ground surrounding the boat was energized. We couldn't even approach the boat, you couldn't even get near it because of the tremendous amount of electricity and flashing that was going on."

The boat was on a cradle in storage at the Lunenburg Foundry on Burma Road. (Lunenburg fire department )

Officials turned off power to Lunenburg and Blue Rocks so firefighters could extinguish the fire, said Robb.

Firefighters also monitored sparks from the boat fire that were travelling on the prevailing winds, he said.

Power was restored after the fire was put out.

More than 100,000 people across the Atlantic provinces are without power following a windstorm overnight on Saturday.