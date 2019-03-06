Shooting injury at Dartmouth gun range prompts safety review

The Department of Justice is conducting a safety review of a Dartmouth, N.S., gun range after a person was injured by a gunshot at the business on Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a medical call that day at Nova Tactical gun range. Police said they are not investigating the incident as criminal, and would not elaborate on the seriousness of the person's injuries.

All injuries caused by the discharge of a firearm at shooting clubs and ranges must be reported to the Justice Department, said spokesperson Heather Fairbairn.

"We can confirm an incident was reported and we will be conducting a safety review as a result," said Fairbairn.

Gun ranges are licensed and regulated through the department's chief firearms officer.

The range on Windmill Road rents guns to people with or without gun licences. Rentals vary from handguns to semi-automatic rifles.

Safety staff accompany parties while on the range, according to information on the company's website.

A manager of Nova Tactical said they had no comment on Wednesday.

The range has been operating since August 2017.

MORE TOP STORIES