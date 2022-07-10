Man, 22, injured in shooting in downtown Halifax

A shooting downtown Halifax in the early hours of Sunday has left a man in hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to a report of a 22-year-old man shot in the lower torso at around 3:30 a.m. on Argyle Street.

Police closed Sackville Street between Argyle Street and Grafton Street after the incident.

The patrol division and the integrated criminal investigation division are in the early stages of the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5016 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

