Candidates make their pitch ahead of Sackville-Cobequid byelection

No seat in the Nova Scotia legislature has been more reliably orange than Sackville-Cobequid.

For the last 34 years, the first 18 with John Holm and subsequent 16 with Dave Wilson, the New Democrats have held the seat in its various incarnations.

Lara Fawthrop hopes to continue that streak. The NDP candidate is one of five people running in Tuesday's byelection to replace Wilson following his retirement in November.

"We take great pride here in Sackville in standing up to our government with the NDP," she said recently during a break in campaigning.

Fawthrop, a music teacher, estimated "90 per cent" of the conversations she's had with people have been about health care.

She said she became more engaged politically following the contract dispute she and her colleagues had several years ago, which culminated in a one-day strike by teachers.

Lara Fawthrop is the NDP candidate in the Sackville-Cobequid byelection. (CBC)

"So I have a great empathy for the people of Sackville when they're trying to reach out. I've spoken to many people and their response is, 'It's lip service from our government.'"

Steve Craig shares Fawthrop's frustration with the government, but thinks the best answer is for the district to switch to another party.

The Halifax Regional Municipality councillor and candidate for the Progressive Conservatives said the district needs to be represented by someone in government. Looking ahead to the next provincial general election, he thinks he and his party are the right fit.

"I'm not one to criticize, condemn and complain," he said. "So when I look at 2021 coming up, I do believe that it will be a Progressive Conservative government."

Steve Craig is representing the Progressive Conservatives in Tuesday's byelection. (CBC)

With recent patient capacity issues at the Cobequid Community Health Centre, the closure of a walk-in medical clinic in the district and ongoing struggles people have finding family doctors, health care is primed to be a major issue for people who vote.

Like Craig and Fawthrop, Liberal candidate Michel Hindlet said it's the issue he hears about most as he goes door to door.

But even though he's representing the party in power, Hindlet, who ran against Wilson in 2017, said he's not facing any particular negativity as he meets with people.

He said generally people's concerns are related to a lack of information about what's being done to help or they have anxiety, but aren't sure why.

"I've learned the government is doing a lot for health care," said Hindlet, referencing doctor recruitment efforts and the redevelopment of hospitals in the Halifax area.

"Unfortunately, it isn't widely known and I have to have that chat with people and bring them up to speed on things."

Liberal candidate Michel Hindlet is taking his second run at the Sackville-Cobequid seat. (CBC)

As Craig is doing, Hindlet is making the pitch the community needs a seat at the government table, but he points out he's the only one who can give them that immediately.

Green Party candidate Anthony Edmonds, meanwhile, sees the byelection as a different opportunity for the district.

"No matter the outcome, we're still going to have a Liberal majority, and if you want to see a Green MLA in action, vote for me and I'll make that happen," he said.

Edmonds believes the party is primed to make inroads here as it has recently in New Brunswick, Ontario and particularly on Prince Edward Island. He believes declining voter turnout is a symptom of people believing government does not reflect public will, something Edmonds said the Green Party wants to change.

The Green Party candidate in the Sackville-Cobequid byelection is Anthony Edmonds. (CBC)

Bringing more power to the people is why David Boyd is running for the Atlantica Party.

"It's not voter apathy, it just seems like government has lost touch with the people," he said.

Boyd, who by his own estimation has run for public office 12 times, said he was attracted to the party because of its principle of regular contact with constituents in between elections and encouraging MLAs to always vote freely.

Polls close on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

David Boyd is carrying the Atlantica Party's banner in the byelection. (CBC)

