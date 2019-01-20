3 CBC meteorologists to answer questions about winter storm

CBC's three meteorologists for the Maritimes will be taking questions about the storm during a Facebook Live session starting at noon.

Ryan Snoddon, Tina Simpkin and Jay Scotland have been tracking the storm as it shifts from snow to ice pellets, freezing rain and rain in some areas.

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for all three Maritime provinces. There are wind and rainfall warnings in effect in Nova Scotia and wind and winter storm warnings in P.E.I.

There are rainfall warnings in southern New Brunswick along the Fundy Coast and winter storm warnings in the rest of the province with 30 to 50 centimetres of snow expected.