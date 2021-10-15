Skip to Main Content
Ryan's Case for Smiles brings joy to sick kids | CBC News Loaded
Nova Scotia
·
Video
Ryan's Case for Smiles brings joy to sick kids
A group of dedicated volunteers in Pictou is making fun pillowcases to bring smiles to children at 8 Nova Scotia hospitals.
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 8:43 PM AT | Last Updated: October 15
