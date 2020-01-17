Police issue warrant for suspect in Whitney Pier shooting

Cape Breton Regional Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting in Whitney Pier, N.S., that sent one man to hospital Tuesday evening.

Ryan Michael Tubrett has been charged with attempted murder, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of breaching probation.

Tubrett is described as five feet five inches tall and 150 pounds, with short, light brown hair and blue eyes.

Police were called to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 after several people, including a man with a gunshot wound on his arm, arrived at the building. This prompted the hospital's emergency department to be placed on lockdown for nearly three hours as a precaution.

The injured man was later transferred to Halifax and remains in hospital, according to a police news release.

Investigators determined there was an altercation on Victoria Road in Whitney Pier between people who knew each other and were in two separate vehicles. Police later seized the victim's vehicle.

Police are advising anyone with information on Tubrett not to approach him and contact police at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers.

