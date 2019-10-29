Judge asked to find N.S. man who killed his mother not criminally responsible

The Crown and defence are making a joint recommendation that a Halifax man who admitted to killing his mother and trying to bury her in the yard should be found not criminally responsible for his actions.

Ryan Richard Lamontagne, 27, was charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains. Halifax Regional Police responded to a 911 call early on the morning of Oct. 22, 2019 at the Willow Street home Lamontagne shared with his mother.

A neighbour in the same building had come across Lamontagne in the yard, digging a hole. At first, she told police she thought he was setting up a Halloween prank. But when she laughed, she said Lamontagne told her: "No, it's not funny, I did something really bad."

It was then, she told police, that she realized there was a body lying on the ground near where Lamontange was digging. She went back inside and she and her roommates called police.

When police arrived, they said Lamontange's first words to them were "Can I finish burying my mom?"

Appeared delusional to police

Lamontagne was arrested and taken to police headquarters where he sat through a lengthy interview. He was described as cooperative and forthcoming. But he also appeared to be delusional and having trouble discerning reality. At one point, he said he thought his mother was a snake, a zombie, a prophet or a gingerbread man.

A medical examiner outlined a horrific list of injuries Lamontagne inflicted on his mother. Details are contained in an agreed statement of facts read into the record at Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Monday. The official cause of death was listed as multiple injuries.

A search of the Lamontagne apartment found traces of LSD. But the two forensic psychiatrists who examined him for this hearing determined that the psychotic episode he experienced that day was due to schizophrenia and not drug-induced.

Lamontagne has been held at the East Coast Forensic Hospital since his arrest. If the judge agrees with the joint recommendation from the lawyers, he will remain there, under the supervision of Nova Scotia's Criminal Code Review Board.

'She was the best mother in the world'

After the lawyers made their arguments, Lamontagne addressed the court.

"She was the best mother in the world. I think of her every minute of every day and every night I beg for her forgiveness," he said in a voice barely above a whisper.

"She was such a beautiful person and I'll never forgive myself for what I've done."

"I swear I did not mean to harm her, she was precious to me," he said near the end of his brief statement.

"All I can do now is try to do something with my life that will make her proud."

Justice Josh Arnold has reserved his decision until next week.

