Man and 4 dogs escape burning RV on Highway 104 near Canso Causeway

An RV on fire shut down part of Highway 104 for around three hours in Havre Boucher, N.S., Friday afternoon, bringing traffic to a halt in both directions on a stretch of road near the Canso Causeway.

Fire crews responded to the call around 3 p.m. AT, said RCMP spokesperson Const. Mitch Thompson.

The driver, a man from Ontario, was able to safely get out of the burning vehicle, along with his four dogs. No injuries were reported, said Thompson.

The road was shut down between exits 38 and 39 until just before 6 p.m.

The shutdown led to a long lineup of vehicles in both directions. Traffic was rerouted during the shutdown.

