Burnt RV closes popular ATV bridge in Hants County

Charred and twisted metal and piles of ash covered a bridge on an ATV trail in Nova Scotia's Hants County on Sunday after someone apparently torched an RV there.

The vice-president of the Fundy ATVenturers ATV Club is denouncing the incident as a senseless act of vandalism.

"It's very disheartening," said Greg Grant. "I'm disgusted when people do that because it makes a big mess. We spend a lot of time and money to keep the trails up.… It's a complete waste."

Grant said the 10-metre bridge, located about midway between Kennetcook, N.S., and Rhines Road, was intact on Saturday around 10:15 p.m. when club members drove through the area. By Sunday afternoon, the burnt RV was blocking the bridge, with at least one tire still smouldering.

It is still unclear who owned the RV and how and why it ended up on the bridge. (Fundy ATVenturers ATV Club/Facebook)

Grant said it's too early to assess the extent of the damage, but the centre of the bridge is now sagging and it will likely have to be replaced.

The bridge, which was constructed with metal panels from Halifax's Macdonald Bridge, was built by members of the club. Grant estimates it cost about $25,000 to build, and would cost about double that to tear down and replace.

Members of the Fundy ATVenturers ATV Club built the bridge. They estimate it cost about $25,000 to construct, and would cost double that to tear down and replace. (Fundy ATVenturers ATV Club/Facebook)

Grant said RCMP were able to read at least part of the vehicle identification number.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau confirmed only that police are investigating and no one was injured.

Grant said speculation among club members is the RV may have been stolen or the fire was a "possible insurance job."

"Either that or it's just some idiot that had an RV that they paid next to nothing for and thought it'd be funny to burn it on the bridge and spoil everybody else's fun."

The bridge is now closed while cleanup continues. The safety of the bridge will need to be determined before it can reopen. (Fundy ATVenturers ATV Club/Facebook)

Aside from the damage to the bridge and the hassle of cleaning it up, Grant said he was concerned the fire could easily have posed a larger hazard if the surrounding woods had caught fire.

"To have someone start a fire in the middle of August in the woods is just pretty near like lighting the wick on a piece of dynamite."

While the club tries to figure out what to do about the bridge, members will also get to work on clearing an alternate path to keep the parts of the trail connected.

