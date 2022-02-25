The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation has pulled Russian-made products from its shelves in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

NSLC spokesperson Beverley Ware said in a statement that stores only carry three Russian vodka products, all made by Russian Standard.

"We certainly support pulling Russian products from our shelves," said Ware, adding the products are two sizes of Russian Standard and Russian Standard Gold.

"[It] is the right thing to do," she said. "We did not hesitate for a moment in making this decision."

nice work NS! 👏✨♥️🇺🇦 —@millennials4_wp

Ware said staff checked into other products that have Russia in their name, but they were produced in such places such as Calgary and Quebec.

The move was met with praise by some people on social media on Friday.

"This may be a small thing, but that doesn't make it any less important," said Twitter user Angie MacKinnon.

On Friday, Ontario's minister of finance directed its provincial liquor control board to pull all alcohol produced in Russia from its store shelves.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation also removed Russian Standard vodka from its shelves on Friday.

Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance.

