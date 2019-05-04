Rugby Nova Scotia takes first step at improving player safety

Officials with the organization that oversees and promotes rugby in Nova Scotia hit the field in Cape Breton on Wednesday and held a clinic to make the game safer.

The clinic was held just one day after it was announced the high school rugby season was back on in the province, after being abruptly cancelled last week by the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation (NSSAF) over safety concerns.

Rugby Nova Scotia has taken over administration of the sport from the NSSAF.

"Although we won the battle to get players back on the field, we want to make sure the game is as safe as possible, and that's certainly what our mandate is for the next few weeks," Rugby Nova Scotia's Jack Hanratty told CBC's Cape Breton Information Morning.

The tackle clinic for players and officials showed them how to avoid injuries while playing the sport.

'This is an evasion sport'

Hanratty, the head coach for Rugby Nova Scotia, and the organization's development officer put on the clinic.

"Some players who are new to the sport don't understand this is an evasion sport, so if we are running with the rugby ball, our objective is not to run straight at the face, we want to run into space," said Hanratty.

Last week, a Cape Breton high school rugby player was injured during a game when he was tackled by a member of the opposing team.

Jack Hanratty is the head coach with Rugby Nova Scotia. (rugbyns.ns.ca)

Diego Kuri, an international student from Mexico attending Sydney Academy, was airlifted to Halifax after the game, but was back in Sydney several days later and attended a rally in support of the sport.

Hanratty said the debate over the risks of the game after the NSSAF's decision to cancel the season has helped make player safety a priority.

"If there's one thing that last week did, it made sure everybody was thinking about safety in the game," he said. "It's now our job, with the [provincial] Department of Education and the NSSAF, to make the game safer."

These J.L. Ilsley High School students were among nearly 200 rugby players who showed up to protest the season's cancellation May 3 outside the Halifax Convention Centre. (David Burke/CBC)

Hanratty said in addition to safe-tackling workshops, some middle schools are offering flag rugby, a non-contact version of the game that gives players a foundation to try the sport.

He said Rugby Nova Scotia adopted a law three years ago to lower the tackle line, meaning players could only tackle an opponent below the shoulder. Hanratty said that law has since been adopted by rugby associations across the world.

"I have to give complete plaudits to the Nova Scotia Rugby Referees Association, who brought this law in, and we will only see the real benefit of a lot of these things in the coming years," he said.

'Duty of care' to players

Hanratty said the organization is also stressing to officials that they have a "duty of care" to the players and should not force anyone to play when injured.

He said when in doubt, the player should be taken out. As well, Hanratty said players should speak up if they aren't feeling well and the coach will pull them from the game.

Hanratty said Rugby Nova Scotia will work with the NSAAF to hear their safety concerns and review their data. He said he hopes both organizations will administer the high-school rugby program next year.

