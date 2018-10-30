Rugby is a go as province, federation look at ways to make game safer

High school rugby players in Nova Scotia will get to finish their season, the province and the school sports federation announced Tuesday.

The Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation and the Department of Education issued a joint statement saying Rugby Nova Scotia will manage the rest of the season, including regional and provincial playoffs.

Last Thursday, the federation announced without notice it was cancelling the sport effective immediately due to safety concerns.

Top doctors and some sports health professionals in the province questioned the sudden decision and students athletes across the province protested.

Stephen MacNeil is chair of the NSSAF. Cathy Montreuil is the deputy minister of education. (Jack Julian/CBC)

On Friday, Education Minister Zach Churchill ordered the decision be reversed. He released a statement saying the athletic federation neglected to consult school communities about the move and did not inform the department it intended to make the decision public.

Over the summer, the NSSAF will work with government, Rugby Nova Scotia and medical professionals to work on the safety of the sport, said Tuesday's joint statement.

MORE TOP STORIES