High school rugby cancelled across province due to safety, insurance concerns

A decision by the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation to cancel public school rugby games across the province because of insurance and safety concerns has drawn a swift and angry response from players, parents and coaches.

The organization sent a letter Thursday to school principals advising them that rugby won't be played as a school sport "after a thorough review of incident report data by the School Insurance Program."

Tony Lindley, the rugby coach at Eastern Shore High School, has been involved in the sport for the past 32 years as a player, referee and coach.

"I feel very sorry for the kids. The kids are just devastated by what I've heard from from our athletic director at the school," he said.

"We just can't believe the decision. I'm just speechless actually."

On Thursday afternoon, a petition titled "Bring Rugby back to NS schools" began to circulate. It has already generated more than 2,000 signatures.

Injury at Wednesday game

The cancellation decision comes a day after a player was injured during a game in Cape in Breton.

"We are very concerned to hear that one of our international students who attends Sydney Academy was injured during a rugby match yesterday. EHS responded to the site and the student is receiving medical attention," said a statement from the Cape Breton Victoria Regional Centre for Education.

In a Facebook post, Rugby Nova Scotia said it has requested a meeting with the sports federation to find out what's behind the decision.

"This will affect thousands of students, parents, coaches, match officials and supporters," it said.

A year ago, a Prince Edward Island high school student died after suffering a head injury during a school rugby game.

MORE TOP STORIES