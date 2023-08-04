Nova Scotia reports outbreak of RSV at long-term care home

Nova Scotia has reported an outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, at a long-term care home.

The data was released in the latest Respiratory Watch report, which included data from Oct. 15 to Oct. 28. It did not identify which long-term care home was experiencing the outbreak.

There's been a significant increase in the number of people 65 and older who were diagnosed with RSV — 10 cases compared to three cases from the previous reporting period (Oct. 1-14), and only one case in the reporting period prior to that (Aug. 27 to Sept. 30).

Nova Scotia's Department of Health and Wellness told CBC News RSV is a common respiratory illness that usually causes mild illness and cold-like symptoms, but that it can be more severe for infants and older adults.

"That's why Nova Scotians must remain careful and continue to practice the healthy habits we developed over the last three years to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses," the department said in a statement.

"To best protect yourself and those around you, be sure to get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines, stay home when sick and if you can't you should wear a mask, be mindful of your social circles and regularly wash your hands."

A $300 vaccine

The department said the outbreak at the long-term care home is being taken seriously. It described an outbreak as two or more connected cases.

"Staff at long-term care facilities were navigating respiratory illness outbreaks long before the pandemic, and we know that they are well trained and versed in the appropriate and necessary measures to protect their residents and staff," the department said.

The province said there is only one RSV vaccine that has been approved by Health Canada. Called Arexvy, it's manufactured by GSK and was approved by the federal health body in August.

The Health Department said another RSV vaccine is anticipated in the "coming months." The shot licensed by Health Canada is only available in limited quantities for this fall's respiratory virus season.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is also expected to deliver recommendations on RSV vaccines next year and Nova Scotia "will be watching for those," the department said.

Glenn Rodrigues, a pharmacy practice facilitator at the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia, said the RSV vaccine has only been approved for people 60 and older so far. The shot must be prescribed by a health-care provider and it costs $300 because it isn't covered provincially, he said.

Preventing serious illness

The national guidelines will outline which patient populations should get the shot. Rodrigues said funding decisions on coverage for a vaccine are usually made after that step is taken.

"We encourage people to go talk to their pharmacist, doctor or nurse practitioner about the specific benefits and risks," Rodrigues said.

"People that are hospitalized, especially seniors that are hospitalized with RSV, there is a 15 per cent chance of ending up in the ICU and a number of people die from the condition," he said.

"So this gives us another tool to help prevent those infections from happening, and the vaccines have been shown effective at reducing the risk of infection and particularly in severe infection."

