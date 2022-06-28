Tattoo return 'bittersweet' for family whose nanny never missed a show

After a two-year hiatus, the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo has returned to Halifax, bringing its mix of music and acrobatic performances back to the Scotiabank Centre downtown.

Allison Meikle and her family got together Saturday for the first time since their "Nanny" Joyce's funeral earlier this year. Meikle and her siblings, parents, cousins, aunts, uncles went to opening night to keep the family tradition alive.

"The kind of overall consensus that I got from the family was that it was bittersweet," Allison Meikle told CBC's Mainstreet Tuesday. "It was very special because we kind of got to carry on Nanny's tradition."

Joyce Meikle, her family and tattoo performers posed for a group photo together after the special 2020 show. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Joyce Meikle attended every tattoo since it started in Halifax in 1979. But in 2020, the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That prompted her grandchildren to create their own tattoo just for Nanny Joyce.

The show's executive producer, Scott Long, helped put together the Royal Nanny International Tattoo.

'An important part of the community'

"Her story came across to us during the pandemic," he said. "We put on a little show just for her over at the Stadacona navy base and invited her and her family in."

The tattoo, like other live entertainment events, is an important part of the community, Long said.

The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo had taken place annually in Halifax since 1979, but was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive producer, Scott Long said the weekend shows have been well-attended but a lack of group tours due to high fuel costs has had an impact on ticket sales. (David Baillieul/Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo)

"Something like the tattoo or the Jazz Fest, or anything like that — these are things that we need to have strong in our communities so that we have all of the art and culture that we need to thrive," he said.

Long said bringing the show back to full scale has presented challenges that have been felt across the entertainment business.

'That's just how it's done in show business'

"We knew that the pandemic had an impact on our sector, but we became really aware of actually what the reality of that was when we started putting the show together," he said.

Technician shortages, supply chain issues and travel delays have been "trying" for people involved with the event, Long added.

"Our crew and cast worked day and night for two weeks to get this show together," he said. "That's just how it's done in show business."

Three new Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo acts are shown — High Flyer RB3 (top left), the Jordanian Armed Forces Band (bottom left) and Anastasia (right). (David Baillieul/Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo)

With several new acts in the lineup, Long said this year's tattoo is an exciting show.

Meikle said she was happy to see some of her grandmother's favourite acts, like the Flying Grandpas, at the tattoo on Saturday.

"We kind of joked around that that was her way of still being with us at the tattoo, even though she wasn't there," she said.

The Flying Grandpas are a comedic acrobatics group from Hamburg, Germany. (Submitted by the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo)

