Royal Canadian Navy names first woman to position of base chief petty officer

For the first time in the history of the Royal Canadian Navy, a woman has been appointed to the position of base chief petty officer.

Alena Mondelli accepted her new role at a change-of-appointment ceremony Thursday morning at CFB Halifax.

"I have broken many layers of glass in the RCN for women non-commissioned members," Mondelli said in her speech at the ceremony. "It really wasn't my intention to break glass, I just did the best with what I had."

The base chief petty officer acts as the base commander's primary advisor on all matters pertaining to non-commissioned Canadian Armed Forces members. Mondelli will also be the base's chief disciplinarian and is responsible for the morale and welfare of all members at CFB Halifax, the country's largest military base by population.

"For many years I didn't want the label 'first woman' or 'first female,'" Mondelli said. "I felt that it put the focus on my gender and not my performance."

Mondelli, right, is the first woman to be named as a base chief petty officer with the Royal Canadian Navy. (Department of National Defence)

Mondelli has spent nearly 30 years in the Canadian Armed Forces. She was promoted to petty officer second class in 2002 and worked for many years as a naval communicator. She has worked at military bases in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Halifax. She has also worked on several Canadian military ships throughout her career.

She takes over her new role from outgoing Base Chief Petty Officer Kent Gregory, who broke barriers himself when he took over the position at CFB Halifax three years ago.

"As I see it, being the first openly gay base chief petty officer within the Royal Canadian Navy, nothing could further demonstrate the navy's commitment to creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace," said Gregory, as he addressed the small crowd gathered for the ceremony.

"I am proud to be handing over my duties and responsibilities to the first woman base chief petty officer in Royal Canadian Navy history."

