Ron Russell, longtime Hants West MLA, dies at 92

A longtime member of the Nova Scotia Legislature who won eight straight elections in Hants West has died.

Ron Russell died on Thursday at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre at the age of 92.

Russell got his start in politics at the municipal level, serving on the Hants Municipal Council.

He was first elected as a Progressive Conservative MLA in 1978 and in subsequent elections up until 2003.

He served three times as Speaker of the House, an accomplishment no one else has achieved in the position's 261-year history. He also was government House leader for 14 years, and the opposition House leader for five years.

He spent 18 years in cabinet, serving as minister of Labour, Health and Transportation, among other roles, and also served as deputy premier.

Former premier John Buchanan called Russell "a remarkable man, an incredible man."

"He was a people's person and of course as a people's person, that's the main reason he was elected and re-elected and re-elected so many times," Buchanan said in an interview on Saturday. "He understood people. He knew what their wants were — not their needs, but their wants — and he looked after the people in his constituency."

Russell served as Speaker of the House an unprecedented three times. (CBC)

Buchanan said Russell was a down-to-earth person who "was not a person who put on airs of any kind."

That's likely why he was such a success as labour minister, Buchanan said, as he was able to bring two sides in labour disputes together.

"I don't think he was disliked by anyone," Buchanan said. "I can't recall anyone saying they disliked Ron Russell."

Russell retired from politics at the age of 80 due to a diagnosis of bowel cancer.

"Life is pretty finite and somewhere along the way you gotta make a decision when you're going to quit," he told reporters at the time. "And I think that I've just about reached my best before date.

"I've had a heck of a time as a politician. I've been very, very fortunate. I've had good people supporting me and encouraging me to carry on and I've felt very, very good about what I do."

At the time of Russell's departure from politics, then-premier John Hamm praised him for the respect he gained from politicians of all stripes.

"This will bring to a close one of the most significant political careers in the province's history," Hamm said at the time. "Ron Russell's accomplishments and service are in a league of their own. It's hard to imagine anyone surpassing them."

Military career

Before entering politics, he had a long career in the military, serving as a pilot with the Royal New Zealand Air Force during the Second World War and then with the Royal Australian Air Force and the Royal Canadian Air Force, where he served as a pilot for more than 20 years.

Buchanan said while Russell was a "big man" in personality and impact, he was a small man in physical stature. He recalled one time in the 1980s when Russell attended the Battle of Britain commemoration ceremony at Point Pleasant Park wearing his uniform from the Second World War.

"It absolutely fit him to the T. It was just as if he had walked out of a book as a World War II pilot," Buchanan said. "He never ever changed his size."

Age, it would seem, simply didn't catch up with Russell, Buchanan said.

"That's why I thought he'd live forever."

