Rogers Media cuts 8 jobs at Halifax radio station
The layoffs, which are effective Nov. 27, will reduce station staff to six from 14.

Jack Julian · CBC News ·
Rogers spokesperson Andrea Goldstein said the company is 'modernizing' its business while facing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/Canadian Press)

More than half of the staff at News 95.7 in Halifax are being laid off, as parent company Rogers Media deals with what it calls a "seismic shift" in the industry on top of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The layoffs, which come into effect Nov. 27, will reduce the number of staff at the news/talk radio station to six from 14.

"We are modernizing our business to position us for growth as we face the continued effects of a seismic shift in the media industry from traditional to digital, and the challenges of the global pandemic," Andrea Goldstein, a spokeswoman for Rogers Media, said in an email.

"Decisions like this are never easy, particularly as they are not a reflection of the enormous talent, dedication, and passion displayed by the team members leaving the company."

On the air since 2005

News 95.7 launched in October 2005 with a news, talk and sports format. Its website says the station "provides the most comprehensive, local, live and late-breaking news" in Halifax.

On Wednesday, reporters and hosts took to social media to thank listeners.

Todd Veinotte, host of the Todd Veinotte Show, tweeted that his final two shows will air this weekend. He will take calls for two hours Saturday, he said.

The afternoon host of the Sheldon MacLeod Show said in a tweet that he appreciated the support.

"Thanks for all of the kind words team. Still more shows before we're finished though," MacLeod said.

Reporter Skye Bryden-Blom tweeted she was grateful for her time on the air.

"I'll never consider my passion for my career or my love for listeners as small," she said.

