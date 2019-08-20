Central Nova PC candidate bows out of federal race

The Conservative Party of Canada is looking for a new candidate in Central Nova.

Westville Mayor Roger MacKay announced Monday night he was pulling out of the federal election.

"It's been a busy couple of months getting this campaign up and running and building a team," he said in a Facebook post.

"While I consider the reason for this personal, I assure you it's not a decision I took lightly."

MacKay was hoping to unseat Liberal incumbent Sean Fraser. Betsy MacDonald is running for the NDP, while Barry Randle is running for the Green Party.

In his post, MacKay said he is fully supportive of Conservative Leader Andrew Sheer "and our team's positive Conservative vision for people here in Central Nova."

Fraser turned what was a traditionally blue riding red in 2015, following the retirement of long-time MP Peter MacKay.

