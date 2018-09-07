Former Nova Scotia premier Rodney MacDonald urged to run federally
MacDonald has been encouraged to run for the Tories in Cape Breton-Canso but says he's a busy dad these days
Former Nova Scotia premier Rodney MacDonald is being encouraged to take a run at federal politics.
MacDonald said Thursday he's been approached by several people urging him to consider running for the federal Conservatives in the riding of Cape Breton-Canso in 2019.
"They want to see more happen in the riding. And that's out of no disrespect to the current MP [Liberal Rodger Cuzner], who is a friend of mine," said MacDonald, the former member of the legislature for Inverness.
"But they want to see change ... and they know that I'm a strong supporter of business, I'm a strong supporter of communities, and I have a lot of experience."
'Never say never'
He resigned from politics in 2009, months after his minority government was defeated by the NDP and reduced to third-party status.
He's also a father of four, including three young children. As such, he's leaning against putting his name forward.
"I've learned one thing in politics, you never say never to anything. But I had a young child that just started grade Primary ... and one that started pre-Primary a couple days ago. So I'm a busy dad, and busy with work."
MacDonald said he's always been interested in federal politics and doesn't rule out a return to political life at some point.
"Do I have the fire in the belly? I think I'll always have the fire in the belly."