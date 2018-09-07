Former Nova Scotia premier Rodney MacDonald urged to run federally

Former Nova Scotia premier Rodney MacDonald is being encouraged to take a run at federal politics.

MacDonald said Thursday he's been approached by several people urging him to consider running for the federal Conservatives in the riding of Cape Breton-Canso in 2019.

"They want to see more happen in the riding. And that's out of no disrespect to the current MP [Liberal Rodger Cuzner], who is a friend of mine," said MacDonald, the former member of the legislature for Inverness.

"But they want to see change ... and they know that I'm a strong supporter of business, I'm a strong supporter of communities, and I have a lot of experience."

'Never say never'

MacDonald was a teacher and an accomplished fiddler before becoming Nova Scotia's second-youngest premier in 2006 at the age of 34, when he took over the reins of the province's Progressive Conservatives from John Hamm.

He resigned from politics in 2009, months after his minority government was defeated by the NDP and reduced to third-party status.

MacDonald, now 46, is CEO of the Gaelic College in St. Anns and owner of the Ceilidh Cottages and Campground in his hometown of Mabou.

He's also a father of four, including three young children. As such, he's leaning against putting his name forward.

"I've learned one thing in politics, you never say never to anything. But I had a young child that just started grade Primary ... and one that started pre-Primary a couple days ago. So I'm a busy dad, and busy with work."

MacDonald said he's always been interested in federal politics and doesn't rule out a return to political life at some point.

"Do I have the fire in the belly? I think I'll always have the fire in the belly."

