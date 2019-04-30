Former Cape Breton Liberal MP appointed consul general to Boston

Rodger Cuzner has been appointed Canada's consul general to Boston.

The announcement was made in a release from the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, which also listed five other diplomatic appointments.

Cuzner, 64, was born in Glace Bay and attended St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish.

He entered federal politics in 2000 when he was elected MP for Cape Breton-Canso. He went on to serve five more terms.

He garnered 74 per cent of the popular vote to earn re-election in 2015.

Cuzner served as parliamentary secretary to former prime minister Jean Chrétien in 2003. He has also served as chair of the Nova Scotia caucus and party whip.

In 2019, he announced that he would not seek re-election, telling reporters he was "tired and cranky."

Cuzner worked in the private sector as senior adviser at Rubicon Strategy in Ottawa prior to the new appointment.

