Rocky Johnson, father of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, on growing up in N.S.

WWE hall of famer Rocky Johnson has published a new memoir that touches on his early years in Nova Scotia.

Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story was released earlier this month.

The father of Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson left Amherst, N.S., for Toronto when he was 14 years old.

"It was very tough," Johnson told CBC Mainstreet's Jeff Douglas. "All I had was a couple bucks, a suitcase and determination."

His book, co-written by Scott Teal, details that journey and the years that followed as he went on to become the first black man to win the Southern, Georgia and Florida heavyweight titles.

Listen to Johnson's full interview on Mainstreet below.

Rocky Johnson, the father of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, talks with host Jeff Douglas about his memoir, “Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story.” 9:56

